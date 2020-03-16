Elsie Roush, 90, resident of Fountain Hills for 42 years, passed away on March 10, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1929 in Alliance, Ohio, to Roy and Lucille Robb.
Elsie was a homemaker and mother to four children, Elizabeth Roush, David Roush, Carol Roush Freitag and Cathy Roush Davis. She had various jobs including bookkeeping for the Fountain Hills schools, president of the Maryvale Women’s Club and owner of Eljon Kennels.
She was a wonderful wife of 66 years to John Roush, who passed away on Nov. 7, 2019. She is survived by her children; a sister, Shirley Dubetz and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She will be most remembered for her love of animals. There will be a private memorial. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley at hov.com.