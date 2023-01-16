Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.