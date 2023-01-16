Elsie Hoffarber was born on Dec. 26, 1932, in Chicago to Gustav and Mina Eppler. She passed away Dec. 22, 2022, in Scottsdale and is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 42 years, Robert (Bob) Hoffarber of Fountain Hills.
Elsie graduated from high school and attended university in Chicago; moved as Elsie Mitchel to Edina, Minn., in 1969 with her family of four. She loved people and was loved by many as she worked in a senior high rise as a luncheon coordinator. She also loved animals and volunteered her services to animal welfare.
In early 1980, Elsie and Bob met as singles in Edina, Minn., and with their similar backgrounds of German parentage and culture, they began new lives, marrying Nov. 26, 1980. Her passions and talents were many; as an avid reader, she built a library of world history and politics, also novels. She loved fashions and planned menus, serving excellent dinners. After retiring, the couple moved to Fountain Hills in 1999 and made many new friends at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, where Elsie wrote book reviews for the church library and the monthly publication.
Elsie is predeceased by her parents; brother, Edgar Eppler and her daughter, Elizabeth Mitchel. Survivors are husband, Robert; her son, Jim (Carmen) Mitchel; two grandchildren; stepson, Bruce (Shauna) Hoffarber; three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; stepson, Ronald (Cleo) Hoffarber; two children; stepdaughter, Diane (Phillip) Leonetti; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
By Elsie’s request, no memorial service will be held. Burial will be at a later time in a private Minnesota cemetery. Donations may be made to Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church and Hospice of the Valley.