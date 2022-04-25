Eloise Crosman of Fountain Hills passed away on April 20, 2022. Eloise was born July 10, 1941, in Hartford, Conn. to Floyd and Alma Anderson. She was one of the first women to attend the University of Virginia, where she graduated with a degree in Education.
Following school, she married Alexander Crosman, Jr. Alexander and Eloise had two children, Andy and Ashley. After raising their children in Central Illinois, Eloise settled in Fountain Hills, where she was extremely active in the community and with her Church, St. Anthony’s on the Desert Episcopal Church. She was passionate about teaching children and learning herself; through the years, she taught public school, tutored, and led the Children’s Education at her church. Eloise loved adventures, and was a world traveler, trying everything from an African Safari to sailing on the Great Barrier Reef. Closer to home, she loved taking friends and family all over Arizona, and kept a precise mental database of the location of every Dairy Queen in Arizona.
She is survived by her children, Andy (Sarah) and Ashley; six grandchildren, Melanie (JT), Wayne (Hannah), David (Rachael), Cody, Michael and Elizabeth, and three great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held for Eloise on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s on the Desert Episcopal Church in Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to St. Anthony’s (st-anthony.net), A New Leaf Domestic Violence Program (turnanewleaf.org) or Hospice of the Valley (hov.org).