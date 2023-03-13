A man passed away this Feb. 22, 2023.
His name is Elliot Harvey Morris and he resided in Courtside Villas on Sterling Drive.
My wife and I knew him and a little about his troubled and painful history.
He was born on June 26, 1940. His early years growing up in his parents’ home set the tone for his adult life, which was full of anger and frustration. He was a very intelligent person with a university education and degree.
His business ventures were not always successful, but his mind was always actively chasing bigger and better dreams. He developed and successfully ran a vending business.
He had a small dog named Ziri which was his alternate world. He daily walked the Fountain Park with Ziri.
Elliot was a very troubled man which reflected in his day to day contact with people in our community. I saw a very different person than he projected.
Loneliness was a key to who he was and how he reacted. I am saddened by his passing but relieved that his pain has ceased.
We should all step back before passing judgment on anyone based only on their visible actions. There is always a story behind everyone’s behavior.
Rest in peace, Elliot.