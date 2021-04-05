Ellen Hennelly Cagney of Fountain Hills, age 90, passed away on April 1, 2021.
Ellen was born in Chicago, Ill., on May 20, 1930. She and her brother, Jim Hennelly, grew up in Chicago and attended St. Hilary School. Ellen attended St. Scholastica High School, where she was a member of the “Phisdenfirs.” She graduated from Mundelein College with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics.
She married Bert Cagney in 1951. They raised their three children in Chicago and were married for 69 years. Ellen taught Home Economics at Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette, Ill. After leaving Chicago, Ellen spent her winters in Fountain Hills, Ariz., and her summers in Manitowish Waters, Wis.
Ellen loved books, puzzles, sewing, gardening, traveling and playing bridge, where she earned several Masters Points. She was an incredible host and a good friend to many, and she retained her fierce wit and impeccable fashion sense for her entire 90 years. Ellen volunteered as a docent at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum in Fountain Hills for over a decade. Her family was always her first priority and she was a wonderful Mother and extraordinary “Granny.”
She is survived by her three children, Betsy Cagney Waller (Mike), Terry Cagney Theisen (Fred), and James Cagney (Kim). She had eight beloved grandchildren, James (Jennifer), Nick, Jessie (Austin), Laura (Edwin), Kevin, Chris (Rochelle), Becky, and Brian. She had four great grandchildren, Autumn, Luna, Finn and Jordan.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum of Fountain Hills or the Frank B. Koller Memorial Library in Manitowish Waters.