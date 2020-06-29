Elizabeth Noble Van Voorhees (nee) Hoyne, passed May 7, 2020, without warning from a sudden onset of pneumonia in her family’s home in Fountain Hills.
Elizabeth was born March 30, 1961, in Tucson, Ariz., the youngest daughter of Noble Maclay Hoyne and Virginia (Bean) Hoyne. She attended Amphitheater High School in Tucson, where she met her future husband, David Van Voorhees. Elizabeth graduated with distinction from the Business School of the University of Arizona. She later won numerous regional and national awards in her chosen field of work, pharmaceutical sales, as an employee of Sandoz and Novartis.
In 1992, Elizabeth married David Van Voorhees, with whom she started her family.
Elizabeth was known for her engaging personality and distinctive infectious laugh. For her, every gathering was a party. But despite her many business successes, most of all she loved working with children, and counted her time working with Kiwanis and administering its Builders Club program among her finest achievements.
We can safely say that nobody who met Elizabeth was unchanged. She saw the world in a different and lovelier way than the rest of us. To her, every new acquaintance was a new friend. As a result, she had friends wherever she went.
Elizabeth was a cancer survivor, having completed treatment and achieved remission in 2018. Her sudden and unexpected demise is a tragedy for her family, as she was the light of their lives.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, David; and her sons, Alexander and Nicholas, of Fountain Hills, and extended family in Tucson.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled when the ongoing pandemic has subsided and it is safe for relatives to travel.
If you knew her and loved Elizabeth, pay something forward to somebody you don’t know. That’s the way she would have wanted it.