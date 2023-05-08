Elizabeth Matter

Elizabeth (Betsy) Matter, 84, of Fountain Hills passed away on April 18, 2023.
Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Aug. 9, 1938. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Matter. Elizabeth is survived by her four children, Douglas Matter, Jeanne Tinberg, Scott Matter and Greg Matter, along with six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Elizabeth recently moved to Fountain Hills from Tampa, Fla. She also spent many years in Point Pleasant, N.J., where she raised her children and worked at Brielle Orthopedics.
Arrangements are being handled by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.