Elizabeth MacArthur McGinnis

Elizabeth (Betsy) MacArthur McGinnis, age 74, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on May 28, 2021. She grew up in the North Woods of Wisconsin with brother Robert and parents, Frances and Arthur MacArthur. She lived in a unique social/family environment, her family often entertaining dignitaries. They loved outdoor adventures like skiing, fishing, snowmobiling and skeet shooting.
Betsy attended school in both Whitefish Bay and Madison, Wis. She had a lifelong love of learning. She enjoyed reading, writing, art education, crafts, culture and all sorts of history. She was often found creating books and singing fun, silly songs. A favorite song was “I’m Henry the Eighth, I am.”
Happiest with a pen in her hand and book at her side, she inspired others to read. Her grandchildren could always count on her for a silly song and a wonderful story. During her lifetime she had a variety of pets: birds, horses, cats and dogs. She loved her animals dearly. Her energy and light will live on through those she touched personally.
Betsy was married to Leslie McGinnis and lived in Colorado, Wisconsin and Arizona. She never wanted to be too far from her kids. She valued both God and family, always close to her heart.
Betsy is survived by Les McGinnis, husband; Christie and Steve Sikorski, daughter and son-in-law; Rob Rogers, son; and four grandchildren Grace Sikorski, Alexander Sikorski, Bailey-June Rogers, and Brecken Rogers.
Memorial ceremony is respectfully private.
