Elizabeth Erndt (Oma), age 97, passed away at her home in Fountain Hills on Sept. 25,2022. She was born to parents Elisabeth and Michael Schirato, in Molidorf, Yugoslavia. She cherished her time on the family farm with her parents, brother, Nicholaus and sister, Marianna. She loved being outdoors with all the animals. There she married Frank Erndt, and they had two children, Erna and Fred.
They emigrated to the United States in 1952 from Austria after she was released from a forced labor camp in Russia where she was held for five years.
They raised their family in Detroit, Mich. where daughter Rosemary was born. She helped support her family by working as a seamstress and later in her home cleaning service.
Elizabeth was a loving mother and a devoted wife who always put her family first. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and spending time with family and many friends.
In 1996 she moved to Fountain Hills to be near her daughter Rose and her family. She loved people and made many friends. She was loved by everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her. She enjoyed telling stories about her life experiences, especially to her grandchildren, great grandchildren, physicians and caregivers.
She will be remembered for her kindness, positive attitude, generous nature, infectious laugh, and her heart of gold.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Fred and Elaine Erndt and Rose and Gary Stewart, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley.