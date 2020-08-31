Elaine M. Urbain Murphy Decker lived on Earth from May 26, 1934 until Aug. 29, 2020, when she started her eternal life in Heaven. She was born in Iowa to parents Joseph and Irene alongside her siblings, Mary Kathryn, Jerome, Donna, JoAnn, Monica, Jane, Ellen, and Nora.
She was valedictorian of her high school class when she graduated in 1951. She moved to Phoenix and married George Murphy and gave birth to Patricia, George and Molly. Upon relocating to Phoenix, she impressed employers with her bookkeeping skills, knack for conversation and ability to gracefully balance her work duties with life as a phenomenal mother.
She sadly lost her husband to a car accident, but she gained strength through the pain; the tragedy led her to meet and marry Bud Decker and grow her family by two by giving birth to daughter Marnie and gaining a stepdaughter, Linda. Elaine eventually moved to Fountain Hills where she settled down and continued to bless more people as she met them. She loved everyone with whom she interacted and people couldn’t help but to love her right back.
Most of all, though, Elaine loved Jesus Christ. An avid and loyal Catholic, she attended mass and volunteered as an usher, always dressing up, smelling lovely and greeting everyone with her giant smile. She enjoyed vanilla ice cream, jewelry, Diamondbacks games, Southwestern decor, card games on the porch and all of life’s wonders, both large and small. She carried with her an indescribable light, a truly infectious laugh and an undeniable sense of faith.
She is survived by her children, Pat Murphy, Molly Murphy, George Murphy and Marnie Decker Wright (Dennis); her grandchildren Casey, Meggan, Marie, Maureen, Melanie and Colby; and her legacy which the world was so lucky to be graced with. Elaine now resides in the presence of the Lord where she will forever know joy, peace, belonging, purpose and love, and where she will be able to watch over us always.