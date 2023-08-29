We want to honor Edith Eileen Reisig, cherished as Eileen, who graced our world for an exceptional 100 years, six months, and 30 days. She departed on Aug. 19, 2023, in Fountain Hills, Ariz., leaving an irreplaceable legacy of kindness and compassion.
Born on Jan. 23, 1923, in St. Louis, Mo., Eileen witnessed 18 presidential administrations, embodying steadfast patriotism. Her tenacity during the Great Depression and ability to find joy in life’s simple treasures defined her spirit.
Eileen married World War II veteran Victor Reisig at 17, embarking on a journey of love and adventure. Their union brought forth a cherished family – a daughter born during the war and two sons afterward. Together, they overcame challenges, from the shadows of the Depression to the uncertainties of war. Eileen’s nurturing spirit flourished on their Greenville, Ill., farm, where she found joy in square dancing, homemade ice cream and family bonds.
Moving to Phoenix in 1964, her devotion to faith thrived at First Southern Baptist Church and Cornerstone Family Church, where her acts of kindness touched lives. Eileen’s legacy shines through traditions like crafting Rice Crispy peanut butter chocolate balls and her unwavering love for the Phoenix Suns. Her daily ritual of savoring dawn’s tranquility reflected her wonder for life’s beauty.
On Sept. 2, we celebrate Eileen’s life at Cornerstone Family Church of Fountain Hills, remembering her through donations to Casa de Amor.
Eileen’s legacy resonates in her three children, 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and beyond. Her impact is a radiant symbol of enduring love and guidance. As we commemorate her life, we celebrate the profound imprint Eileen left – a beacon of love and light that will forever illuminate our path.