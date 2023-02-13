Edwin “Ed” Landman, 85, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 8, 2023.
Ed was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Jan. 26, 1937, to Sidney and Martha (Drucker) Landman. New York is where he met and married his wife, Phyllis, on Feb. 19, 1967.
Ed was active in the furniture industry for 42 years as a sales representative for many companies including Natuzzi and Stearns & Foster Upholstery. Ed, Phyllis and their family moved from New York to Minnesota and then, while visiting friends in the Fountain Hills area, fell in love with the town and decided this is where they wanted to retire, moving to Fountain Hills in the early 2000s.
Ed is survived by his children, Jamie (Josh) Kasdan, Andrew (Rebecca) Landman; and little dog Benny. Nine grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard, and his beloved wife, Phyllis.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Messinger Chapel in Fountain Hills.
Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley or Smile Train.