It is with a heavy heart the family of Edward W. Dedek announce his passing at his home on Jan. 11, 2022, with complications from cancer. He was young at heart at age 79. Edward has been a resident of Fountain Hills for 23 years, but never forgot his hometown of Berwyn, Ill.
Edward was a retired Berwyn Police Watch Commander for 34 years and a U.S Marine veteran. There wasn’t anyone he wouldn't give a helping hand to. He had a fondness and soft heart for his dogs. He enjoyed playing golf as well as working as a players’ assistant at Eagle Mountain Golf Club in Fountain Hills. He also enjoyed spending time with family and sharing time with his friends at the American Legion Post 58.
He was very proud to be an American and true Marine until the end, OoRah!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Betty, and Patricia Dedek. Edward leaves to cherish his memory, Sandy, his beloved wife; son, Edward (Tania) Dedek; daughter, Deanne (Ray) Wilbert; other family and friends in Fountain Hills and the Chicago area.
A memorial service was held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, Edward’s family kindly requests any donations in his memory be sent to the following charitable organization: American Legion Post #58, Veteran’s Charity, 16837 E. Parkview Avenue, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 or American Legion Post #58, Fountain Hills, AZ (azalpost58.org).