Edward John Kienast passed away on Feb. 8, 2022, at the age of 76 from complications of dementia.
Edward was born Aug. 3, 1945. He grew up in Milwaukee, Wis., and married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary Ann Wendorf, on October 22, 1962. They were avid boaters and water skiers and most of their marriage had boats, some docked at the marinas on Roosevelt and Saguaro Lake. Edward enlisted in the army at the age of 17 and was a certified sharpshooter before being medically discharged. His first job after leaving the army was as a gas station attendant. He then became an apprentice at Schumann Carpets, eventually becoming a Journeyman Carpet Layer.
Edward moved his family to Arizona in December of 1973 and started his own carpet laying and steam cleaning business. In 1977 he went to truck driving school and drove cross-country for six years. Rosemary also learned how to drive the big rig and accompanied him on many trips. Once done on the road Edward became the transportation manager for Jackson Foremost Dairies, then for St. Mary’s Food Bank. After becoming semi-retired he drove a school bus for the Fountain Hills Unified School District.
Edward is survived by his wife, Rosemary; daughters, Dawn (Kienast) Schermann and Kimberly Kienast; granddaughters Rachel (Schermann) Crawford and Husband Keegan Crawford, Michelle Schermann and fiancé Morgan Ruesga; greatgrandchildren, Cora Schermann, Ash Crawford and Fox Crawford. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces and other family and friends. He is proceeded in death by his sisters, Sharon Kramer, Patricia Ollie and Linda Shaw; nephews, Todd Ollie and John Ollie; father, Edward K. Kienast, and mother, Myrtle (Bartzen) Kienast.
It was his wish that there would be no services. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Hospice of the Valley, which took such great care of him the last few months of his life.