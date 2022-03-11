Edna Kennison

Edna Mae Kenison was born on Sept. 12, 1925 in Lakewood, Colo., to Matthew J. Burtard and Mae Ryan Burtard. She joined the Lord in her heavenly home on March 5, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Edna is survived by her daughter, Julie Wirth (Donald), and son, Jerald Kenison, as well as her grandchildren Kristen, Lisa, Matthew and Jason, and great grandchildren Karlie, Evan and Carter. She was preceded in death by a brother, Wilbur, a sister, Carolyn, and a granddaughter, Michelle.
Edna was employed at numerous insurance agencies and companies in Minn. before retiring in 1991 and moving to Fountain Hills, Ariz., in 1994.
Edna loved spending time at the lake in Central Minnesota and cruising the Sauk River chain of lakes and enjoying time with the family. She was very active at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills singing in the choir, quilting, crafting and as a member of the woman’s group, WELCA. She was known as the “kitchen lady” who planned and coordinated any activities in the kitchen. She continued that after moving to Mesa in 2004 and joining Hosanna Lutheran, where she was again active using her talents in the LWML and assisting again in the kitchen and craft activities.
A memorial service will be held at Hosanna Lutheran in Mesa at 9601 E. Brown Road, Mesa, AZ on Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m. and a committal service following at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran at 16150 E. El Lago Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ at 3 p.m. A gathering of family and friends will follow in the Fellowship Hall at Shepherd of the Hills immediately following the committal service.
Any memorials may be directed to either Hosanna Lutheran or Shepherd of the Hills.