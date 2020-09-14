Edith Meyer, of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2020 after a long battle with dementia.
She leaves behind her husband, Henry Meyer; two children; one grandson and many friends. She had a gentle soul and a sweet spot for a special German made champagne.
Edith was born on Feb. 9, 1925 in Vernawahlshausen, Germany, the only daughter of Gustav and Paula Gronemann. On Aug. 4, 1951 she married Henry Meyer and moved to the US soon after. Throughout their 69 years together, they shared a love of travel in their motor home and enjoyed time with a camping club where they formed long lasting friendships. They also made many trips back to Germany and spent months at a time visiting family and traveling the surrounding countries.
The family would like to thank Mountainside Assisted Living, where she was treated like family and cared for lovingly. COVID made it difficult to visit, but the family knew she was in good hands until we could all be together again around the kitchen table.
Edith touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.
It was Edith's request that no services be held. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a donation be made in Edith's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.