Earl Wisemen Woomer, Jr., Rio Verde, Ariz., closed his eyes for the last time on March 26, 2023, and peacefully passed to be with the Lord. You could always find him with his Bible in hand and reciting the scriptures. He often would say “Lord, I put my life in your hands. I trust you, My God.” We find comfort that he now is with his Lord and Savior. We will miss his warm smile and hearty laugh!
He was born on March 8, 1945, to Earl W. Woomer, Sr. and Della Massey Woomer in Merkel, Texas. Though he traveled far and lived in many places, Earl would always say that he was from Ft. Worth, Texas, where he lived several times.
Earl grew up in a military family and moved to many parts of the United States and the world including the Philippines and Spain. He was a graduate of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Ill., before joining the military. He spent many years of proud military service as an aircraft navigator and munitions officer stationed in several states and Germany. He honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. He retired as a Captain Reserve Officer of the U.S. Air Force.
Following the military, Earl had another successful career as an executive director of nursing homes. After his retirement, he and his wife Jean lived in Colorado, before settling down in Arizona. He then took up writing and published several books. Earl enjoyed sports, both playing and watching. His favorite recreational activities were handball, golf, swimming and chess. He was a devoted husband and father. He so loved his family, cars and pets, most recently Bella, his devoted Sheltie Sheep dog. Above all else, he was a follower of the teachings of and found comfort in his Savior, Lord Jesus Christ.
Earl is survived by the love of his life, Jean Woomer; three children, Lisa Larson, Glen Byrnes and Brent Woomer; and two grandchildren, Benjamin Byrnes and Elizabeth Hancock, and her husband, Steven Hancock and great granddaughter, Aubree Hancock. He also leaves behind his sister, Jennifer Woomer Dinehart and brother, Lynn Woomer, and their spouses, Stephen Dinehart and, Diane Woomer. He was preceded in death by his cherished granddaughter, Jeannie Woomer, brother, William (Billy) Woomer and parents, Earl W. Woomer, Sr. and Della Massey Woomer.
Please join us for a memorial service honoring Earl’s life and a Veteran’s burial on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek, Ariz. We will gather for light refreshments, prayers and stories at the family’s residence immediately after the service.