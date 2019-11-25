DuWayne Begotka

DuWayne Allen Begotka entered eternal life Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 27, 1934 in Green Bay, Wis., he was beloved and devoted husband of Marilyn (Ebert) Begotka for 63 years, loving father of two sons, Bruce (Debra) of Fountain Hills and Thomas (Christine), and two grandsons, Jacob and Caleb of Sherwood, Wis.
He was preceded in death by parents, Allen C. and Effie Begotka; brothers, Ervin, Lloyd, and Robert; and sisters, Ethel, Gladyce, and Elsie. He is further survived by sister-in-law, Delores (Robert) Begotka, along with other family members and dear friends.
He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army at Fort McClellan, Ala. in active duty from 1956 to 1958, where he was awarded “Soldier of the Month.” During his remaining period of service, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and earned his bachelor’s degree.
He worked for Eaton Corporation (formerly Cutler-Hammer) as senior buyer for 34 years and earned his lifetime CPM (Certified Purchasing Manager) certification.
He retired in 1997 and enjoyed his leisure time traveling and vacationing with family and friends. He especially enjoyed frequent visits to and from his children and grandchildren. DuWayne was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and passionately enjoyed watching the games with his beloved wife (who is also a dedicated fan). He was very convicted about his beliefs and always took an interest in this country and the world situation. He was a man of integrity and honor all his life.
DuWayne attended Berea Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wis. for 55 years, where he served on many boards. He loved this congregation and always considered it his church home.
His last few months were spent in the realized dream of moving to Arizona, where he often vacationed.
Services were held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 on Sunday, Nov. 24.