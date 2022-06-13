Dr. Maria Napoli, 71, passed away on June 5, 2022. Dr. Napoli was born Oct. 12, 1950, in The Bronx, N.Y.
A Ph.D. graduate of New York University, Dr. Napoli taught in the School of Social Work at Arizona State University for 23 years before retiring in 2019, and she ran her own private practice as a clinical social worker both in New York and Arizona for over four decades.
Dr. Napoli was the most passionate person in all aspects of life. She loved travel, photography, spending time with her family and her dogs and granddogs. She will be dearly missed by her two sons, Eric and David; brother, Bobby; sisters, Lisa and Pamela; and granddaughter, Willow.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the World Wildlife Fund.