Dr. John David Walter, 87, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2022.
John was born Jan. 1, 1935, at midnight, and he was the first baby born in Milwaukee, Wis., that year.
Preceded in Heaven by his sisters, Ann Klamecki and Mary Winkowski, and his parents, August and Violet (Drummond) Walter.
John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dolores Mae (Gensler) Walter; his daughters, Barbara Zonakis (Peter), and Susan Walter, both of Fountain Hills; his sons, John Walter (Liesl) of Kennesaw, Ga., and David Walter (Melissa) of Channahon, Ill.; his sister, Monica Jenkins (Frank) of Wichita, Kan.; his grandchildren, Andrew and Madeline Walter of Kennesaw, Ga., and numerous nieces and nephews.
John graduated from Marquette University School of Medicine. He was drafted into the Army as a Medical Officer in Korea with the rank of Captain.
John married Dolores Mae Gensler on Sept. 19, 1959. He was the sole physician in Coal City, Ill. (1961-1966). John and Dolores moved to Joliet, Ill., where he was in family practice at The Family Medical Group (1966-1977). John was Medical Director at Saint Joseph Medical Center (Provena) in Joliet, Ill. (1977-1994). He served on the Board of Directors for the Provena Hospital system for many years.
After retirement, John and Dolores split their time between Las Vegas, Nev., Manitowish Waters, Wis. and Fountain Hills. John spent many hours piloting his pontoon boat on the beautiful Manitowish Waters' Chain of Lakes. He had a lifelong love of dogs, most recently his pet Chihuahua, Andre'. John Walter had a gentle spirit, he worked hard, loved his family, the Green Bay Packers and the beautiful Northwoods of Wisconsin. Services for John will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate in John's name to your local animal shelter or rescue. Please visit messingermortuary.com to express condolences.