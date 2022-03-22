Dr. Eugene Herzberger, a retired neurosurgeon, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. He was 101 years old.
Dr. Herzberger is survived by his daughter, Monica Riekoff; son in law, Dave Wolfson; his son, Henry Herzberger; and his grandchildren, Mirama McDonald and Nathan Herzberger; grandson in law, Sean McDonald; and great grandchildren, Erzi McDonald and Gideon McDonald.
Dr. Herzberger was born on June 7, 1920. He moved to Monroe, Wis., in the early 60s and then relocated to Dubuque, Iowa, in the late 70s, where he had a private practice until he retired to go to Arizona in the 90s. Dr. Herzberger was a neurosurgeon and had many published papers on his research, as well as having a thriving neurosurgery practice for many years. His wife, Magda Herzberger, passed away the year before on April 23, 2021. Dr. Herzberger had been married for 75 years to his wife, Magda.
Dr. Herzberger was much beloved by his family, friends and the people he worked with. In his life he saved many people’s lives and alleviated their pain. He was a wonderful dad, grandfather and husband. He will be sorely missed.