Dr. C.T. Wright, 78, was known as a renowned global powerhouse. The Georgia native was born and grew up in the cotton fields of Social Circle, Ga. Dr. Wright was born on Oct. 4, 1942, to the parentage of Late George Wright and the Late Carrie Mae Enus Wright. As an only child, C.T. was very fond of his mother and other relatives who he grew up with and affectionately referred to them as his brother, Rev. Dr. Willie Enus, and sister, Ollie Enus James. Dr. Wright gained his wings on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Dr. Wright received his elementary and secondary education in the Georgia public school system, graduating valedictorian of his class from the Carver High School in Monroe. He went on to earn a B.S. degree from Fort Valley State University in social science education; M.A. degree from Clark Atlanta University in history; PhD degree from Boston University in American history and New England studies; additional studies were done at George Williams College and Carnegie Mellon University; and he received an honorary Doctor of Human Letters (LHD) from Mary Holmes College.
Professor Wright served as a teacher and administrator at several schools. His experience in this area included: provost and executive vice Ppresident at Florida Memorial University, 1985-1989; president at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, 1982-1985; vice president of academic affairs at Talladega College, 1981-1982; assistant provost of special programs and director of black education at Eastern Washington University, 1977-1981; chairman of the Social Science Division and head of the History and Political Science Departments at Morris Brown College, 1967-1977; and teacher at the Social Circle Training School, 1965-1967.
On Aug. 9, 1974, C.T. was joined in holy matrimony with Mary Stevens. Dr. Wright had an opportunity to live in several places including Social Circle, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Cheney, Washington; Talladega, Alabama; Cheyney, Pennsylvania; Miami, Florida; Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.
Through the years. Dr. C. T. Wright has been recognized nationally and internationally for his commitment to the United States, Africa, education, religion, international relations, human rights and governmental affairs. He has helped to impact the lives of tens of thousands of beneficiaries, primarily in the United States and Africa. His work has brought him in contact with public and private sector leaders, including heads of state or government from over 30 African nations, the last six presidents of the United States and several leaders from Europe, Asia and South America.
Dr. Wright is the founding chair of The Light of Hope Institute that promotes human rights around the world through conferences, workshops, lectures, etc. Several of these activities focused on Africa. Also, he was the directing force behind Christians Teaching Wisdom, a ministry that involves national, international and local leaders in prayer. It has received the support of the White House, Congress and governors.
As a community leader, Dr. Wright served in several capacities on the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board; president of the Fountain Hills Kiwanis Club; senior advisor to the Liberian Association of Arizona; chairman of the Advisory Committee of World Children Relief; president of the Arizona African Society; vice president of the Governor's Advisory Council on Aging; member of the Phoenix Mayor's African American Advisory Committee, member of Maricopa County Attorney's Citizens Advisory Council; and member of the Arizona African American Legislative Group.
This Goodwill Ambassador for the State of Georgia was the recipient of the Calvin C. Goode Lifetime Achievement Award; Governor William Pyle Award; Leon H. Sullivan Humanitarian Award; Judge Jean Williams Lifetime Community Services Award; Governor's Community and Faith Base Award; Arizona State University's Pioneer Award; UNCF's Distinguished Leadership Award; Legion of Honor of the Four Chaplains; Presidential Metal from Eastern Washington State University; Lion's Award from Pennsylvania State University; Special Award from the University of South Florida; and Fort Valley State University's Social Science Award, to name a few.
In recognition of his contributions to Arizona State University, the Dr. C. T. Wright Scholarship was created in 2012 to provide support for master’s degree students to study abroad, especially in Africa.
This giant of a man’s biography has appeared in Who's Who in America; Who's Who in the World; Who's Who in American Education; Who's Who in the West; Who's Who in the East; Who's Who Among Black Americans; Directory of American Scholars; and International Who's Who. In recognition of his scholarly pursues. he has been inducted into the following organizations: Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Society. Phi Alpha Theta Honorary Society, Kappa Delta Pi and Alpha Phi Sigma.
He is a dynamic speaker who has delivered keynote addresses throughout the world. He has been quoted by scholars, reporters and commentators in newspapers, television programs and radio shows. He has served as guest hosts on radio programs in Philadelphia and Phoenix and has appeared on several television shows. Dr. Wright accepted a gubernatorial appointment to the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency. At the time of his passing, he was the chairman.
As you can see, this change agent has had a diverse background including that of a day laborer in the cotton fields of Georgia, elementary school teachers, college professor and administrator, university president, executive director and founder of various development programs, faith leader, delegate to three national political conventions and a member of the Arizona Electoral College, among others. Since 1989, Dr. Wright and his wife, Mary Wright, who passed in May of this year, resided in Arizona. For the past 21 years they resided in Fountain Hills.
C.T.’s work on this side of Jordan is finished! He received a call on Friday, Oct. 23, at 11:05 p.m. It was an offer that he couldn't refuse. It was for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment came with a huge sign-on bonus — a reunion with family and friends that he has not seen in a long time. C.T. now joins his beautiful wife of 45 blissful years (Mary Stevens Wright), his father (George Wright), mother (Carrie Mae Enus Wright), grandmother (Ovella Enus), aunt (Victoria Johnson), uncles (Richard Winder, Ben Enus, Anthony Enus, Milton Enus, Trottius Enus, and Rev. Dr. Willie Enus). You see, the Lord said to him, “Well done, thy good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.”
C.T. was a husband, teacher, leader, humanitarian, political activist and friend. His memories will forever be cherished by all who knew him. To know C.T. was also to definitely love and respect him. You know he had a way of making you feel like a million dollars.
He is survived by two aunts: Delores Jackson of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Ollie James of Social Circle, Ga.; James (Claudette) Enus of Las Vegas, Nev.; Dr. Gus (Dr. Olivet) Robinson and Olivia Robinson, all of Greensboro, Ga.; two sisters-in-law: Catherine Wilson and Martha Tukes, both of LaGrange, Ga., and one brother-in-law: Booker T. Stevens (Elizabeth) of Orlando, Fla. Others that will forever cherish Dr. Wright include: a God-daughter, Jaida Jackson Campbell of Tempe, Ariz.; Pearlena Jackson of Chandler, Ariz., The Former Executive Director to Dr. C.T. Wright and her daughters, Jamesha Jackson of Chandler, Ariz., and Quita Jackson of Phoenix; and a host of cousins and friends.
Services for Dr. Wright will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church with Rev. Terry E. Mackey, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dr. C.T. Wright Scholarship Fund at the Arizona State University (West Campus). Contributions may be mailed to P.O. Box 12881, Scottsdale, AZ 85267.