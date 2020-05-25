Douglas Campbell, 94, of Fountain Hills, passed away May 16, 2020, after a long illness.
Doug was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Matilda and Douglas Campbell, Sr. He graduated from Plainfield High School in New Jersey and joined the U.S. Airforce during WWII and trained as a B29 Flight Engineer. At the war’s end he attended Rutgers University. Upon graduation in 1950 he joined the Campbell’s Soup Company in sales and rose to district sales manager in New York.
Doug loved sailing and was part of a group of friends that formed the Beachwood Yacht Club in N.J. He raced his beloved Snipe sailboat every weekend. He passed his love of boating and the water on to his children and grandchildren who enjoy Arizona’s lakes and rivers.
Douglas is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan Mary Campbell; daughter, Julie Monteleone; son, David and Katia Campbell of Truckee, Calif.; and grandchildren, Michael and Jennifer Monteleone of Fountain Hills, Jennifer and Nicole Monteleone of Chandler.
Services will be held privately by the family.