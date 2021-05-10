Douglas A. Bogie, 79, of Glenview, Ill. and Fountain Hills, beloved son of the late John and Ingeborg; loving brother of Jon (Kathy) Bogie; fond uncle of Jon R. Bogie Jr. (Beth) and Stuart Bogie; proud great-uncle of Lily and Elloway.
Douglas founded and was the director of the Imports Department at Walgreens for 41 years. He was a lover and supporter of music and music education. Most of all, he loved his family and will be deeply missed.
Funeral service is Wednesday, May 12, 10:30 a.m. at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Ave, Wilmette, Ill. Reception to follow, interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Young Artists' Conservatory, mya.org. For info: 847-251-8200.