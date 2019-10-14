Dottie (Dorothy) Stiles of Fountain Hills peacefully passed away on Oct. 6, 2019 of heart failure. Dottie was born March 25, 1946 in Indianapolis, Ind.
Dottie and John enjoyed over 53 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, John; son, Shannon; daughter, Carissa; and two grandchildren, Samantha and Tabitha.
Dottie had a love of life and excelled at singing, acting, volunteering, traveling, being a mother, being a strong supporting corporate wife and playing bridge.
A memorial service was held at Messinger Fountain Hills on Monday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. Donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.