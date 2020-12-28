Dorothy Maroon

Dorothy “Dot” Maroon, 89, of Scottsdale passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 19, 2020 with her family and dog, “Lucy,” by her side. Dot was born on Oct. 10, 1931 in Keasbey, N.J., to Nicholas and Elizabeth Levay.
She attended New Brunswick High School (New Jersey) where she met her husband, Raymond, and graduated in 1949. She continued to participate all of her active life in organizational activities serving on the N.B. High School Reunion Committee.
Dot and Ray became the owners of R&D Foods in New Brunswick, N.J., for many years. Upon retiring, they spent their winter months in Deerfield Beach, Fla. After Ray’s passing in 1982, Dot relocated to Bradley Beach, N.J., before moving to Boca Raton, Fla., where she resided full-time. Around 1998, Dot moved to Frisco, Texas to live with her daughter, Michelle, and in 2012 they both moved to Gallatin, Tenn. In April 2020, Dot and Michelle moved to Scottsdale to be closer to the family.
Dorothy is survived by her four children, Raymond P. Maroon of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Michael G. Maroon (Marta) of Scottsdale, Michelle M. Maroon of Scottsdale and Sandra L. Lockner (Mark) of Monroe, N.J. and Fountain Hills; her brother, Robert Levay (Dorothy) of Barnegat, N.J.; four grandchildren, Jared, Jason, Michael and Thomas; nine great-grandchildren, Jonah, Shiloh, Sawyer, Makayla, Kellan, Ashton, Jacob, Levi and Lucas; three nephews, Nicholas, Fred and Thomas.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Raymond P. Maroon, and her sister, Elizabeth Toth (Levay).
Dot loved being around her family, friends and her dog, Lucy. She enjoyed living in oceanfront communities during several extended periods throughout her life, spanning early childhood through the end of her active life. At a very young age she was an avid reader, reading the entirety of an encyclopedia her family owned. She volunteered at the Food Pantry in Bradley Beach prior to moving to Florida. In addition to her love for reading and the beach, Dot loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, bingo, doing puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune and she enjoyed cooking/baking for her family.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life in Arizona will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dot’s memory to the Arizona Humane Society in Phoenix at azhumane.org/memorial or by check to 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, AZ. Interment will take place in New Jersey sometime in 2021, where Dot will be buried alongside her husband, Raymond, at St. Peters Cemetery, in New Brunswick, N.J.