Dorothy Jean Mason, “Dottie,” Dec. 20, 1925 – Feb. 28, 2021.
The last of our family from the Greatest Generation, Dottie passed away quietly at the age of 95 at MorningStar in Fountain Hills. She was born and raised in Belle Plaine, Kan., where she met the love of her life, Bob Mason. They were together in marriage for 71 years, including their last 37 years in retirement in their beloved community of Rio Verde.
Dottie started her working career as a “Rosie the Riveter” for Boeing in Wichita during the war years. After getting her RN degree at the University of Kansas, she worked as a nurse early in her marriage with Bob. She later obtained a private pilot license, which she used to fly Bob to job sites around the upper Midwest and to scare her son to death.
Dottie was also a golfer and tennis player, an avid bridge player, an excellent cook, a wonderful proofreader for Bob’s books and, most of all, the consummate hostess.
Dottie leaves behind her three children, Martha Mason of Minnetonka, Minn.; Robert Mason (Suzanne Miles) of New River, Ariz.; and Mary Mason of Rio Verde. She also is survived by six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Dottie had countless friends from her cherished Rio Verde community as well as family and friends across the country who will miss her.
Dottie’s ashes will be placed in the Rio Verde Columbarium next to Bob. The only place she wanted to be was with him and now she’s at peace.
Due to current circumstances, memorial services will be held at a later date.