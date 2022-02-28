Dorothy Elizabeth Cremonese, 88, peacefully passed away in her Fountain Hills home on Feb. 25, 2022, with her loving daughters by her side.
She was born on July 18, 1933, in Grants Pass, Ore., to Ruth Elizabeth Johnson and Glen William Bell. Dorothy grew up in Cedar Springs, Calif. along with her five siblings in the mountains near San Bernardino. Dorothy became a climber of every tree and hill she found. She caught pollywogs and horned toads, rode the family mule, played “dolls” with young pet goats and chickens. To earn money, she picked strawberries for one penny per box and could eat all she wanted. Other than a broken arm resulting from a fall off a swing, Dorothy had a healthy and happy childhood.
She attended a one-room Seventh-Day Adventist School in Cedar Springs. Later she went to live and attend school with her Aunt Clara and Uncle John in Long Beach.
In 1949, Dorothy met and married Douglas Thorley of Cedar City, Utah, who was working in San Bernardino at the time. They settled in Lakewood, Calif., where their four daughters, Lynne, Kerrie, Gail and Jan, were raised until they divorced in 1957. As a young single mother, Dorothy was determined and worked hard to save enough money to purchase a house for herself and her four little girls.
Working as a waitress at Nick’s Café in Long Beach, she met and married Vince Cremonese in 1965. They had two daughters, Susan and Michelle. While living in Southern California she developed a great love for the ocean and spent many summer days on the beach with her little girls.
A job transfer is what brought Dorothy and Vince to Fountain Hills in 1985. It didn’t take her long to develop a love for the beauty in the desert and enjoyed community service. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served others in many capacities and through that service developed a closer relationship with our Savior and made lifelong friends that became part of her family.
Her versatility and energy developed into many talents that beautified her home such as wallpapering, painting, pouring cement for walkways and fish ponds, paneling walls, roofing, sewing, upholstery and stained glass. Landscape and gardening were her favorite pastime around the house. She had a tender heart for animals and pets, but her greatest interest in life was her family. Her daughters, grandkids and great-grandchildren were never far from her heart and mind. These relationships were the love of her life. Family gatherings were a highlight that she cherished. In addition, she loved treating her daughters to a special “All Girls” get-together where fond memories were made.
She is lovingly remembered by Lynne Harnois (Bob) of St. George, Utah, Kerrie Bringhurst of New Harmony, Utah, Jan Della Vedova (Jack), Colville, Wash., Susan Hixson of Fountain Hills and Michelle Smout (Andy) of Fountain Hills; 20 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Vince Cremonese, and daughter Gail Thorley.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their medical expertise and, most importantly, their compassion and support to the family.
Dorothy’s family will hold a graveside memorial honoring her life in New Harmony, Utah. She will be remembered for her kind heart, great sense of humor and her love for life.