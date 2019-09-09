Dorothy E. Erickson, 100, formerly of La Grande, Ore., died Sept. 6, 2019 in Fountain Hills near family.
She and her husband owned the Shell Oil distributorship and service stations in La Grande. They both had an avid interest in golf and were long-time members of the La Grande Country Club, where Dorothy once won the women’s club championship. She was an accomplished bridge player and will be fondly remembered by her family for her finesse at cribbage and gin rummy.
She was valedictorian of her high school class in Orofino, Idaho. She was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande.
Dorothy was born Dec. 16, 1918, in Augusta, Mont. to L.F. and Charlotte McKay Jefferson. Her grandparents, Charles H. and Rosalie Baart Jefferson were early Montana settlers homesteading near Saypo outside Choteau.
She is survived by a daughter, Jean C. Whiteman; sons, Jon A. Erickson and James. R. Erickson; one sister; seven grandchildren; 10 greatgrandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, a sister and two brothers.
At her request, there will be no memorial service.