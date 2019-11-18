Dorothy Barber

Dorothy “Sue” Barber passed away at Fountain View Village in Fountain Hills on Nov. 5, 2019. Sadly, sudden onset of Alzheimer’s disease robbed her of her memories during her final few years.
Sue was born in Aurora, Ill. on Dec. 11, 1931, the eldest daughter of Arthur L. and Mildred C. Podolak. She attended public schools in Aurora and the nursing program at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind. during the 1949-1950 term. She continued her education at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Aurora where she received her cap in 1951, embarking on the healthcare career which she loved.
On Sept. 24, 1955 Sue married John R. Kinnally, a widower of Aurora with two young daughters, Susan and Sarah. Sue and John had three children prior to their divorce and Sue’s move to Scottsdale in September, 1965. She married James G. “Jerry” Barber on Aug. 30, 1971 and moved to Tucson.
In addition to nursing, Sue became an avid world traveler and maintained many friendships from her Illinois days and nursing career. She is survived by her children, John A. Kinnally of Scottsdale and Jayne Kinnally Scott of Bisbee; and four beautiful grandchildren, Benjamin Scott, Jacob Scott, Emily Kinnally and Jonathan Kinnally.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mildred Podolak; sister, Mary Jane Podolak; son, James Patrick Kinnally, and her companion Donald Fairman of Scottsdale. A private memorial luncheon is being arranged.