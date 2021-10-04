It is with deep sorrow and much love that we share the passing of Dorise Elizabeth Wanner of Fountain Hills on Aug. 12, 2021. Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Dorise passed away at the age of 104 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Walton Wanner, in 1992. Dorise was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Jan. 17, 1917, to Arthur and Edith Wadlin.
Dorise will be greatly missed by her family, who loved her dearly, and by her many friends. Her family includes son, Chip (Sandy) and daughter, Dale; grandchildren, Debbi (Rich), Jennifer, David (Anna), Heather (Tom), Amy and Curt (Joan); 15 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; sister, Carol Weber and many dear nieces and nephews.
Dorise never knew a stranger, and everywhere she went Dorise brought joy to others, making many friends across the US who will miss her as well.
To her family, Dorise (Mom/Gigi/Grammy) will be remembered for living a full life that exuded the joy of the Lord and a love for others. She was fun, energetic and an encouragement to others through phone calls, letters, notes and cards. Dorise invested in what is truly important, the people in her life. She always made time for her family and friends, and everyone who knew her felt special.
Her children, Chip and Dale, remember family trips to the Jersey shore, her parents’ farm in Sussex County and the Adirondacks, as well as social and community events held at the family home. Dorise was an integral part of her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s growing-up years. A prayer warrior, Dorise leaves a legacy of love, kindness, faith and generosity. Her family is committed to perpetuating that legacy as they try to follow Jesus Christ as closely as Dorise did.
A celebration of Dorise’s life will take place at First Baptist Church in Fountain Hills on Oct. 16, 2021, at 11a.m.