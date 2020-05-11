Doris A. (McIlwain) Altmire, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Apollo, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Mountainside Assisted Living in Fountain Hills.
Born July 9, 1932 in Kittanning, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Ross McIlwain and Hester (Turner) McIlwain.
Doris was a graduate of Elders Ridge High School, and the Citizens General Nursing Program in New Kensington, Pa. Shortly after graduating, her family moved to Arizona, where Doris worked as an L.P.N. She later obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix after settling in Mesa, Ariz.
Doris was a workaholic throughout her life, and belonged to various women’s groups when she lived in Apollo. She loved the holidays, and making homemade ice cream with late husband Richard. In her later years, Doris enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ross McIlwain; mother, Hester (Turner) McIlwain; second mother, Helen McIlwain to whom Doris was very close; husband, Richard L. Altmire, who passed away on July 17, 1989; and her brother, Arthur Rupert.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Terri D. Lyons of Fountain Hills; grandchildren, Lacey (fiancé-Mark Murphy) Lyons of Fountain Hills, Ronald “R.J.” Lyons, Jr. of Phoenix; great-grandchildren, Destiny and Sierra Ward; sisters, Ruth (Rich) Pastula of Freedom, Pa., Betty Bier of North Apollo, Pa.; brothers, Don McIlwain of Greensburg, Pa., Thomas (Dolores) Rupert of Spring Church; brothers-in-law, William (Carol) Altmire of Colorado, Eli “Tup” (Wendy) Altmire of Mantua, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Sandra (George) Castro of Glendale, Ariz., Mary Lou Altmire of Apollo; and several nieces and nephews, including beloved nieces, Dawn (Mark) and Denene (Chuck).
At the family’s request, arrangements are private, and have been entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Apollo, Pa. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Spring Church, at the convenience of the family.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit curranfuneralhome.com.