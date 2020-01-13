Donna Marie Greenly, 73, of Fountain Hills passed away on Jan. 6, 2020. She was born in Pottstown, Pa. Sept. 3, 1946 to Charles and Shirley Miller.
She met her husband of 52 years, Barry, in high school. They have been inseparable ever since. Donna and Barry are the former owners of Unique Kitchens & Baths, Inc. She had the pleasure of meeting numerous local residents and made many friendships throughout the years.
She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Miller. She is survived by her husband, Barry; daughters, Melissa and Rebecca (Brian Parish); grandchildren, Paige, Gavin and Hayden. She will be missed by all, especially by her beloved kitty, Bella.
Private services will be held at Green Acres Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fearless Kitty Rescue here in Fountain Hills.