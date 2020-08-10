Donna Katonak was born Donna Northeim on June 24, 1938 in Amherst, Ohio to Harry and Minnie Northeim. She had one sister, Betty, who preceded her in death. She graduated from the Country School of Brownhelm, Ohio.
Donna met her husband, Doug, in church on Easter Sunday 1956, after he returned from service in the Marine Corps.
Health reasons brought the couple to Fountain Hills in late 1974. She joined Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church late in 1975. She managed Doug’s art school for several years in Fountain Hills and waitressed at Tibor’ Hungarian Restaurant until the couple purchased Doc’s Mexican Restaurant. In 1982 they changed the name of the restaurant to Que Bueno.
Donna was an avid fan of Native American creations of Hopi and Navajo jewelry, collecting many pieces and marketing them at art shows with husband, Doug.
Donna passed on Aug. 2, 2020 after battling a long illness while in the care of MorningStar Assisted Living. Messinger Mortuary will be providing services, but arrangements have not been made at this time.