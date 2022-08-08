Donna Fraley of Fountain Hills sadly left us on July 18, 2022. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Delphine and Walter Smith. She is survived by her husband, Clarence; her daughter, Jessica; her sister, Diane Graham; her brother, Bob Smith; nieces, Arlene Ashe, Yvonne Shields, Jenny Savage and April White; nephews, Chad Smith and Christopher Smith; as well as dozens of great nieces and nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary in the chapel.
She loved the color pink, if you would kindly consider wearing pink or any bright colors. We ask instead of flowers, donations be made to your local animal shelter, as she was quite the animal lover.