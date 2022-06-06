Donald Stevens, 85, passed away on April 1, 2022, after long illness. He loved playing pool with his sons and friends. He also loved board games which was a daily occurrence at their home, but more than anything he loved going to church, he loved worshiping our heavenly Father.
He worked construction for many years and would often go on missions to Mexico to help build homes to those who are less fortunate.
Donnie leaves behind his children, Donald Stevens, Jr. (Denise), Elsie Moyer, Keith Stevens (Mary) and Anthony Stevens. His brother, Harry Stevens and many other grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Along with many relatives. Donnie is preceded by his loving wife, Darlene Stevens; his son, Mark Stevens; as well as his mother and father, Edna and James Stevens.
Please join us Saturday, June 11, 2022, to celebrate his life at Christ Church in Fountain Hills at 10 a.m. The address is 15555 E. Bainbridge Avenue. Reception to follow.
Any donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s foundation. Thank you.