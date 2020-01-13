Donald Stark Jr. of Fountain Hills passed away on Jan. 4, 2020.
Don, age 74, was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Mary and Donald Stark. He graduated from Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Parsons College and went on to work for Mattel Toys Corp for 35 years becoming senior vice president of sales.
Don is survived by his parents; wife, Deborah and three daughters, Tamara (Phil) Bloomberg, Lindsey (Jamie) Phillips, and Katie (Ryan) Hale; one brother, Steven (Ellen) Stark; seven grandchildren, Abigail, Ella, Georgia, Briley, Chase, Sydney, and Charlotte as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Don will be remembered for his ambitious work ethic, his passion for golf and football and his devotion to family and friends. We will miss him dearly.