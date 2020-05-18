Donald R. Scott, Sr., 90, of Fountain Hills passed away on May 9, 2020. Donald was born to Robert and Florence on Oct. 28, 1929, in Detroit, Mich.
Donald is survived by his wife, Mona; daughter, Julie; son, Eric; former wife, Ursula; daughters, Ellen, Norinne, Linda and son, Donald along with 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Graduate: BMath - LTU, BEE - Electronics Institute, MEng - UFL (cum laude), pursued PhD, DSc - ASU.
In addition to honorably serving our country in the US Armed Forces, Donald had a distinguished civilian career in the aerospace industry. Among his many achievements, Donald worked for NASA where he helped design the Apollo Abort Button logic for the Rocket Launch Escape System which he was told “had to always work, but could never be fully tested.” He also helped design the fail-safe logic for the Launch Umbilical Tower, LUT retraction arms that had to always work perfectly during a launch.
Although he dove head first into his exciting career, he always found time to take his kids camping, play folk songs by the campfire and teach them math at the dinner table.
Donald would want to be remembered as a man who loved God, loved his wife and loved all his children.
A memorial service was held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Saturday, May 16.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Mary’s Food Bank.