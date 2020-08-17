It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Donald James Bowser, Sr. at age 85 on July 21, 2020. He passed peacefully at his son Robert Bowser’s home in Fountain Hills.
He was born in Kittanning, Pa. on April 5, 1935 and was raised in Adrian, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by Sadie Bowser, his loving wife of 58 years. They met in Pennsylvania while roller skating, one of their great passions, and married in 1954.
Don and Sadie moved to Buffalo, N.Y., where he worked at the Bethlehem Steel Plant. In 1957 they moved to Springville, N.Y. where they raised their children. He will be greatly missed by his children and their spouses: Pamela Malone, Donald Bowser, Jr., Robert Bowser, Karen McNeil, and Laurie Lawson. Don is survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren living in Texas, Arizona, New Jersey, and Switzerland. In addition, he is survived by his sisters, Barbara Murphy and Nancy Jacubec.
Don retired from Winsmith where he worked as a machinist and also worked at Lamb and Webster. He will be remembered for his wonderful storytelling about his childhood on the farm and the mischief he and his friends got into as adults. He loved the outdoors and spent time hunting and fishing. He was an incredible mechanic who had a knack for fixing old cars and even helped build a stockcar with a friend. His favorite type of car racing was dirt short track. Stockcar #99 never won a single race but his children remember the noisy fun of it. We will miss laughing with him!
If you are interested, please donate to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Arizona who provided wonderful care to our father.