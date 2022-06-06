Donald Herbert Peters, 81, passed away at his home in Massachusetts on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was the husband of 59 years to Judith Eggleston Peters. Don was a winter resident of Fountain Hills for the past 20 years.
Prior to retirement Don worked 30 years for EG&G, retiring as vice president. He taught the Great Decisions program, a community education program focused on foreign affairs. Don enjoyed music and especially enjoyed singing in the Fountain Hills Community Chorus. He enjoyed hiking, golfing, loved to travel and most importantly cherished time spent with his family.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by two sons, Christopher and Stephen, and three grandchildren. Don’s celebration of life will be livestreamed (uuac.org) on Saturday, July 30, at 8 a.m. Arizona time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in remembrance of Don to the American Brain Foundation, whose mission is “Life without brain disease,” americanbrainfoundation.org.