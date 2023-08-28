Donald Deasy

Donald J. “Don” Deasy, 77, of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2023, with his wife Pat by his side.
Don was born June 11, 1946, to Donald and Rose Deasy in Hartford, Conn. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Pat (Gorman) Deasy, and his four sons and their wives, Don, Jr. (Cynthia), Patrick (Debra), Mark (Natalie) and Kevin (Priscilla) along with his 10 loving grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Michael, of Savannah, Ga., and many other family members and friends.
He graduated from Holy Trinity High School, Hartford, Conn., in 1964 and Providence College, Providence, R.I., in 1968. He taught at St. Paul’s Catholic School in Bristol, Conn.
In 1970, he moved to Phoenix, Ariz., and worked for Equitable Life Insurance for several years. He was Founder and CEO of Estate Planning Strategies, Inc. and later continued his work in estate planning with Integrated Trust Systems. He loved learning, teaching and explaining his business and complex ideas with others. He was a deep thinker who had a faith in God and Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He loved the United States and appreciated its values and principles, which allowed him to enjoy opportunities to live a joyous life.
There will be calling hours on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a brief remembrance service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.