Don Cleaver, 68, of Walla Walla, Wash., passed away on Feb. 16, 2021. Don was born in Seattle, Wash., on April 13, 1952. He was the eldest of three children and is survived by his stepmother, Karen Cleaver; brother, David Cleaver; sister, Darlene Cleaver as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Don was a Teamster for over 30 years and spent his retirement living in both Washington and Arizona. Don loved spending time fishing, golfing and at classic car shows. He was an avid Seahawks, Mariners and NASCAR fan and loved to hit the open road with the windows down and not a care in the world. His love for the beach and meeting new people took him to Mexico on more than one occasion.
Don will be remembered most for his deep love and devotion to all his friends and family.
Due to current affairs, a memorial service in Washington will be determined at another time and instead a memorial service in Arizona will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021. If you wish to attend Donnie’s celebration of life, please contact the family for details.
Donnie loved children very much and would often donate to children in need so in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Children’s hospital at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.