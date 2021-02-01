Donald Arthur Terrence (Terry) Merrell, 81, of Fountain Hills passed away at home on Jan. 13, 2021. He was born in Geneva, Ohio, on April 20, 1939 to Arthur and Sarah (Welker) Merrell.
Terry grew up on a farm in Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio, and graduated from Geneva High School in 1957. He was an all-league basketball and football player. He attended Ohio Wesleyan, as well as Ohio State universities after high school.
He married Vivian Gawlikowski on Sept. 13, 1959 in Geneva, Ohio. Terry continued to farm until 1965, when he went to work for Geneva Construction. He would continue to work primarily in construction industries in Geneva, Denver, Colo., and Fountain Hills, where he retired as vice president of sales for Monk’s Construction.
Terry had a great gift for carpentry and other various handyman tasks and through his life did remodeling and other improvements to include the completion of the Merrell Beach cottages, on which he learned his trade with his father.
Terry loved to be with people and was grateful for the many friends he gained in his life. He was an active member of Kiwanis for much of his adult life, as well as active in the Geneva Grape Jamboree and later other community events in Fountain Hills.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian; his sister, Amy Jo (Don) Sommers of Delaware, Ohio; his two sons, Jeff (Janet) of Liberty Twp., Ohio and Todd of Fountain Hills; his four grandsons, Doug (Sarah) of Bexley, Ohio, Chris (Hannah) of Valparaiso, Fla., James (Amber) of Pensacola, Fla., and Richie (Kristen) of Cincinnati, Ohio, plus his six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services are planned at this time. Service and internment will be in Geneva, Ohio, at a future date.
In memoriam, donations can be made in Terry’s name to The River of Time Museum, Fountain Hills, at rotmuseum.org/donate/.