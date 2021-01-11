Tom Mazzotta, 82, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020. Tom was born in Providence,
R.I., on Aug. 1, 1938 to Carmella (Ciullo) and Thomas Mazzotta. Tom and his wife,
Estelle, moved from Cranston, R.I., to Fountain Hills in December 2000.
Tom was a member of Church of the Ascension, serving as a Hospitality Minister and money counter.
Tom was also a member of The Club, FH Walking Club and Parkinson’s Support Group, where he was the coordinator for their fundraiser, “Pennies for Parkinson’s Till We Find A Cure.” Tom was also an ice cream scooper for the annual Ice Cream Social at the Community Center.
Tom is survived by his wife of 59 years, Estelle (Bernier); daughter Pamela Varanese (Bill); three grandchildren, Valarie, Christopher and Lauren Varanese; sister, Carol LaFazia; and one nephew and one niece of Rhode Island.
A private service was held at Church of the Ascension on Dec. 16, 2020. Burial
was at Holy Redeemer Cemetery.