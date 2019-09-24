Dixie S. Hartman, age 85 of Waterford, Mich. and a former Sturgis, Mich. Resident, passed away early Tuesday morning, Sept. 17, 2019 in West Bloomfield Township, Mich.
She was born May 13, 1934 in Centreville, Mich., the only daughter of the late James Russell and Inez B. (Elliott) Brown.
Dixie’s early life was lived in Centreville where she was a graduate of Centreville High School with the class of 1953. She lived in Waterford for several years and following Bill’s retirement in 1994 they moved to Fountain Hills, Ariz. where they resided until 2013 when they moved back to Waterford.
On June 27, 1953 she married William E. Hartman at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis by the Rev. Herbert M. Heidenreich.
Dixie first retired from the Kirsch Company in Sturgis following 13 years of employment and later retired from the Eaton Corporation following 13 years of dedicated employment. She had also worked two years at the Fort Wayne National Bank in Fort Wayne, Ind. a job she truly enjoyed.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis and enjoyed playing golf, sewing and boating but Dixie’s true joy and love in life was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, William; two daughters, Dawn (Ronald) Narczewski of Montgomery, Ill. and Lisa (Timothy) Hensley of Hampton, Va.; two sons, Jeffery (Arienne) Hartman of Hendersonville, Tenn. and Shawn (Sara) Hartman of Davisburg; eight grandchildren, Nickolas (Pamala) Narczewski, Kelly Narczewski, Alexandria (Michael) Stevens, Jacob Hartman, Grant Hartman, Lauren Hartman, Abby Hartman and Katelin Hartman; two great grandchildren, Natalie Narczewski and Norah Narczewski; four brothers, Lon R. (Cathy) Brown of Emporia, Kan., Glen Brown of Brooksville, Fla., Dexter Brown of Homosassa, Fla. and Brian Brown of Cassopolis and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gary Brown and Lanny Brown.
The family received friends Friday, Sept. 20, at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis, MI 49091, where funeral services celebrating the life of Dixie S. Hartman followed. Mr. Larry Wallman officiated.
In accordance with her wishes cremation followed the service. A graveside committal and burial of the ashes took place Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Hartman’s memory consider the American Lung Association, 1474 E. 12 Mile Rd., Madison Heights, MI 48071.
