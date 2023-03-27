Diane Rose Dietsche passed away March 1, 2023. Diane was born on Sept. 20, 1947, in Amherst, Ohio. She retired in 2003 from the American Cancer Society, where she served as regional vice president in Orange County, Calif.
She was diagnosed with Alpha1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a lung and liver disease, at age 39. In 2010 she received a double lung transplant at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; brother, David; and sister, Patricia.
A memorial service will be held at Community Church of the Verdes in Rio Verde, Ariz., on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed and can be accessed through the church website, verdefaith.org. Donations may be made to the Alpha1 Foundation through their website, alpha1.org.