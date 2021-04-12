Detlef Karl Georg Lang, 79, of Fountain Hills died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Detlef was born on April 26, 1941 to Johann and Ilse Lang in Leipzig, Germany. He grew up alongside his brothers, Hans-Jürgen and Rüdiger, and sister Angelika.
He immigrated to the United States in 1961 and married the love of his life on July 28, 1962. Detlef deeply loved and cared for his family. He was a hard worker as a skilled machinist and business owner and was most known as a man that enthusiastically supported his faith as one of Jehovah’s witnesses.
He was married for 59 years and is survived by his wife, Gertrud; his sons, Andrew (wife, Christina) and Timothy (wife, Lorena); his daughters, Anita and Debra (husband, Douglas); his grandchildren, Siena, Sophia, Coral and Reef. He was preceded in death by his baby daughter, Gabriela; his parents, and younger brother, Rüdiger.
A ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m. over video conferencing. If you would like to attend, please join the Zoom meeting. Meeting ID: 897 5859 2660 Passcode: 071429.