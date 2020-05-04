Dennis Wayne Tam entered his eternal home with God on Friday, April 24, 2020 with his wife and friends surrounding him in his home in Fountain Hills. Denny had battled esophageal cancer for over two years.
Denny was born April 30, 1949 to Wayne and Rosemary (Sandi) Tam in Logansport, Ind. He attended St. Vincent’s Parochial School, graduated from Logansport High School in 1967, and attended Ball State University.
Denny started working in the railroad industry the day after his high school graduation, later building his own company, DJ Railcar Svcs. Inc., repairing, inspecting and cleaning rail cars for the railroads with locations across the U.S.
Denny married Karen Olson and later divorced after having raised four wonderful, loving children who still survive him; son, Justin, in West Henrietta, N.Y.; daughters, Jodie (Rick) Grimshaw in Waterport, N.Y.; Jane Tam in Avon, N.Y.; Jessica (Kenneth) Alms in Tomball, Texas and his sister-in-law, Martha Tam in Charleston, S.C. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jared, James Scott, Tyler, Ryan, Joshua (Sonja), Justine, Jonathon, Julianna, Jacob and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Makai, Liam and Grayson.
On Sept. 1, 2012, Dennis married the love of his life, Vivian (Hopper) after re-connecting at their high school reunions. They started playing in the kindergarten sandbox in Logansport and ended up playing in the sand traps of Arizona golf courses.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert.
Denny loved railroads, golf, reading, but mostly he loved serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. This was evident in his activity at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills, where he was continuously providing leadership, and service. Denny had served as Church Council vice-president and president, lead the Foundation/Scholarship Committee, was a trainer, leader and care-giver on the Stephen Ministry team, provided support for the columbarium and property teams, men’s bible study, and could always be found on a Sunday morning at one, if not both, services as a Sunday Servant ushering, peace team coverage, lay assistant, or communion assistant. He even played in the bell choir this past year.
When Denny wasn’t working at the church, he was probably grouping with his Cursillo brothers or serving on a Lutheran Cursillo Movement of Arizona team. Every Friday evening, he would be serving the homeless in Tempe with Friends Feed Friends, and once a month, he was dedicated to helping prepare, serve and clean up at Paz de Cristo in Mesa. Until his health didn’t allow for it, he assisted with picking up food from local stores for Extended Hands Food Bank in Fountain Hills.
He was a past president of HTPA of Houston, Texas and past president and board chairman of the Logistics & Transportation Association of North America, Tacoma, Wash. Denny was still an active member of the Fountain Hills Men’s Club.
His love of Christ, his family, friends, church, hometown communities, and the homeless was evident in his contagious smile, sincerity, and support. This husband, father and brother in Christ will be truly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be given to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 17444, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269, or the Lutheran Cursillo Movement of Arizona, PO Box 27374, Tempe, AZ 85285-7374.