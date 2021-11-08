Dennis Shizuo Iwamoto, resident of Mesa, Ariz., passed away on Oct. 31, 2021, at the age of 80 of COVID-19.
Born Oct. 21, 1941, in Burbank, Calif., to Robert and Catherine Iwamoto, Dennis Shizuo Iwamoto was a father, fisherman and friend.
Dennis and his family survived the discrimination against Japanese Americans brought on by World War II. In his youth, growing up in Los Angeles, he was gregarious and adventurous. In high school, he was an active participant in his car club, The Freelancers. He was a member of the Japanese American acting group, The East-West Players, and made a few appearances in film and television, including the CBS Playhouse series.
Marked with an individualistic streak from an early age, he found order in the U.S. Air Force, where in his four-year term he served as an Air Policeman, and then in the church. Throughout his adult years Dennis maintained a career working in real estate, managing his own company, and raised five children. Most of all, Dennis was defined by his faith. He passed this sense of religion on to all of his children, as well as a deep appreciation for music and a love of animals. Ultimately though, he was never as content as when he was in Lees Ferry, aboard his boat on the Colorado River, fishing pole in hand.
Dennis leaves behind his wife of 16 years, Susan D. Iwamoto; his children, Dean, Deanne, Debbie, Aubrey, and Austin; his wife’s children Nicole, Brianne, and Allison; 15 grandchildren and his sister, Grace Izuhara.
The burial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Please no lilies, as they are deadly toxic to cats. Flowers may be sent to Dignity Memorial/ Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park & Funeral Care.