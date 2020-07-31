Dennis Jason Eminhizer, 45, of Fountain Hills passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Jason was born March 17, 1975 State College, Pa. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca “Becky” Eminhizer; brother, Geoffrey; sister, Christine; sister in-law, Michelle and nieces, Lindsey and Lacey. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at Messenger Mortuary in Fountain Hills, Arizona on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. Any donations will be accepted at that time as well as Becky Eminhizer’s Facebook page to help his family through this hard time.